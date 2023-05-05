A new British monarch will be crowned on Saturday for the first time in seven decades. The ceremony, although much changed over time, dates back to the year 925, when the Archbishop of Canterbury placed a crown on the head of Aethelstan, the progenitor of the united England, who fought battle after battle with the Vikings.

With such a momentous history, it’s no surprise that London, the epicenter of ceremonies, is in turmoil for the upcoming coronation of Charles III. In the night from Thursday to Friday, hundreds of dressed soldiers marched through the streets, past monarchy fanatics who have been camping along the route in their sleeping bags to get a good spot. They could also see the imposing golden carriages of the British royal family, one for the outward journey and the other – even more luxurious – for the return journey. These scenes take place under the already decorated flags of the countries of the commonwealth, which have been coloring the streets for days.

All this is part of the final stage of coronation preparations. As part of this, the 13th-century ceremonial coronation throne has already been hoisted into Westminster Abbey. The ‘Stone of Destiny’, a stone that the Scots used for centuries in coronation ceremonies and was looted by the British in 1296, has been transported from Scotland to London. This stone of 152 kilos fits exactly under the coronation throne. The most important object of the ceremony, the St Edward’s Crown, was already taken from storage in the Tower of London in December of last year to undergo restoration before being placed on Charles’ head on Saturday. Still by the Archbishop of Canterbury, of course, just as in the time of Aethelstan.

‘laid back Charles’

For days, the national flowers of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have been projected onto the Big Ben clock tower. After that, the words ‘God save the King’ appear on the monumental building, after which the coronation emblem appears. Westminster Abbey, where the ceremony takes place, and the House of Parliament are also decorated with statues celebrating the United Kingdom and its monarch.

While the city is being prepared for the festivities, the royal family is also busy. Charles is according to the British broadcaster BBC ‘relaxed’ while he practices the ceremony, flanked by Queen Camilla. The Crown Prince William and his wife Kate visited the London pub The Dog and Duck (built 1734) on Thursday to tap the first pint of Kingmaker, a pale ale brewed in honor of the coronation. Then it was time for William to shake hands with the frenzied crowd, take selfies and finally leave via the Elizabeth subway line (named after his grandmother).