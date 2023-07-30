Cassidy in front of everyone

In a weekend in which the drivers’ world championship has already been decided, with the affirmation of Jake Dennis thanks to the 2nd place won yesterday by the Englishman in the first E-Prix in London, the British capital kicked off today the second round of this double-header weekend, as well as the last of season 9. In the derby between Jaguar and Envisionwho start with the same number of points in the general team standings, the winner was the second team mentioned, winner in the direct clash thanks to the pole position of Nick Cassidyalso obtained in the direct match in the final with Mitch Evanspilot of the first team.

Chronicle of qualifications

Qualifying session which, as always, is divided into two elimination rounds made up of 11 riders each. In the Group A there were no particular surprises, with the two Envision team riders, Cassidy and Buemi (yesterday, however, protagonists of a contact that compromised the hopes of the New Zealander’s world championship) who regularly had access to the quarter-finals together with the new world champion Dennis and at Jaguar’s Sim Bird. In the Group B instead it was reconfirmed Mitch Evanswho after yesterday’s victory posted the best time in front of an excellent one Müller, Nato and Vandoorne, with the Belgian of DS Penske in his last qualifying with the number 1 on his car. Porsche disappoints instead, with Wehrlein 5th and Da Costa even 10th, as well as Maserati, sixth and eighth respectively with Mortara and Günther.

Quarterfinals which, after the danger of a few drops of water on the ExCeL Exhibition Centre, however insufficient to put the drivers in serious difficulty, started in the sign of Cassidy and Evans. While the Envision team bearer first defeated Sim Bird’s Jaguar, to then get the better of Dennis in the semifinals, he found himself in the final against his fellow Jaguar driver, in turn able to defeat Vandoorne and Nato. In the challenge between the two New Zealanders, as well as between the two riders of the teams battling for the title, Cassidy finally got the upper hand, who by just 10 thousandths of a second conquered the first pole position of the season.

E-Prix London 2, starting grid

POS. PILOT TEAM 1 Nick Cassidy Envision 2 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 3 Norman Born Nissan e.dams 4 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti 5 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske 6 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS 7 Sebastien Buemi Envision 8 Nico Müller ABT Cupra 9 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 10 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 11 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 12 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG 13 René Rast Neom McLaren 14 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti 15 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 16 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG 17 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra 18 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams 19 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren 20 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche 21 Robert Merhi Mahindra 22 Robin Frijns ABT Cupra

Final appointment

Just like yesterday, the London E-Prix 2 gets underway at 18:00 Italianand it will be possible to follow it in three different ways: up Sky Sports Action (channel 205), streaming on sportmediaset.it or unencrypted on Channel 20. Lastly, the risk associated with bad weather should also be underlined, with rain expected just around the time of departure.