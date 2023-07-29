High voltage qualification

Three out of four contenders for the world title in the semi-finals, with results that could prove to be the exclamation point decider on this season in a few hours. It ended with the pole position by Mitch Evans the 15th and penultimate round of the 2022-2023 Formula E world championship, with the New Zealander of Jaguar good at overtaking his compatriot in the final Nick Cassidymomentarily second in the general standings. The latter, however, will have to pay attention to the championship leader’s recovery Jake Dennis, 3rd on the starting grid and determined to end the game with one race to spare.

Chronicle of qualifications

As always, the top eleven drivers of the Group A kick off qualifying, which begins with the first thrill: despite the best time in the first half of qualifying, the world championship leader Jake Dennis experiences a sudden loss of power of his Andretti, thus returning to the pits. However, the technicians of the US team manage to get him back on track regularly before the checkered flag, with the home idol maintaining the leadership ahead of his opponent for the world title Mitch Evans. Together with them, they also pass the elimination round Stoffel Vandoorne and René Rast, the latter at the wheel of a McLaren with a special livery for this event. Nothing to do instead for the other Jaguar of Bird, 5th, immediately followed by the Maserati of Mortara. The Modenese house is unable to console itself even with Maximilian Günther in Group Balso eliminated. In contrast, the title fight between Dennis and Mitch Cassidywith the latter, direct follower of the Englishman in the standings, who signs the best time ahead of his teammate Buemi. In the top-8, valid for the quarter-finals, they also appear Ticktum and Pascal Wehrleinwho is also mathematically in the running to get back to the top of the world championship.

In the quarter-finals all the contenders for the title reach the top-4, with the exception of Wehrlein alone, who loses the direct clash with Cassidy. The New Zealander then manages to defeat his teammate Buemi, to thus ignite in the final against evans. The latter, good at overcoming Vandoorne at first, above all got the better of the world championship leader Dennis, guilty of an error in the semifinal challenge with the 29-year-old. The oceanic derby in the final is thus resolved in Evans’s favor by just 26 thousandths of a second, who will therefore start from pole position ahead of his compatriot and Dennis, author of a better time than the one set by Buemi.

E-Prix London 1, starting grid

POS. PILOT TEAM 1 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 2 Nick Cassidy Envision 3 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti 4 Sebastien Buemi Envision 5 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 6 René Rast Neom McLaren 7 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 8 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske 9 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS 10 Norman Born Nissan e.dams 11 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG 12 Nico Müller ABT Cupra 13 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 14 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG 15 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti 16 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams 17 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche 18 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren 19 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 20 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra 21 Robin Frijns ABT Cupra 22 Robert Merhi Mahindra

Appointment with the race

Today’s starting grid will therefore be valid for the race that will take place in a few hours, at 18:00 Italian, decisive for round 15, as well as the penultimate of this 2022-2023 season. The event will be broadcast live from Sky Sports Summeror unencrypted on Channel 20. Don’t forget the live stream on sportmediaset.it.