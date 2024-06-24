Princess Anne has been hospitalized following an “accident” at Gatcombe Park Estate last night which left her with “minor injuries and a concussion”. She said this today at Buckingham Palace, explaining that Princess Anne is admitted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol after a fall “as a precautionary measure for observation”. She is expected to “make a full and speedy recovery,” the statement added.

Princess Anne, 73, is King Charles’ younger sister. “The King is kept informed and joins the entire Royal Family in sending his deepest affection and best wishes to the Princess for a speedy recovery”, reads a note from Buckingham Palace.