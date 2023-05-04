Great Britain, the Labor Party counts on regaining the ground lost in the last administrations

In Parliament Square, in front of Westminster, the noisy protest of a diverse group of demonstrators: there are Lib Dems, Greens, Labour, united by their opposition to the government of Rishi Sunak and Brexit. Britain faces a prolonged period of economic slowdown triggered by rising costs of food and electricity, compounded by higher interest rate hikes. Voting is taking place in these hours in the United Kingdom and the Labor Party is counting on regaining the ground lost in the last administrative elections. The vote will also be an indicator for future policies. The latest YouGov poll gives the Tories 27% to the Labor Party’s 41%.



Guests at King Charles’ first garden party

Two days after the coronation, events unfold in London. King Charles and Camilla are throwing their first garden party since living at Buckingham Palace and they received hundreds of people, many members of the voluntary sector and associations so dear to the new monarch. Also there were Lionel Richie and his girlfriend Lisa Paristhe. To reduce costs and also give the sign of a less opulent monarchy closer to the people, Carlo cut the number of guests. In these days preceding the ceremony he therefore meets and greets those left outside.

Subscribe to the newsletter

