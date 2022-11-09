The minister for Northern Ireland in the British Government, Chris Heaton-Harris, has resigned from calling elections in the region, despite the fact that autonomy does not have a functioning Parliament or Executive. He will present to Parliament in the coming days a bill that, if approved, establishes new deadlines for agreements to be reached.

Shared autonomy was not restored after the May elections, because the largest unionist party, the DUP, refuses to participate in the administration of the region as long as the Protocol agreed by Brussels and London to regulate trade in goods between Great Britain continues to be applied. and Northern Ireland. Unionists believe it moves the province away from the British union.

The current law says that the minister of Northern Ireland has to call new elections if the institutions have not been formed within six months after the elections, which took place on October 28. Heaton-Harris repeatedly claimed that he was going to summon them, in what has been perceived as a futile attempt to break down the DUP resistance.

The unionist protest against what was agreed by the United Kingdom and the European Union is followed by the frustration of the nationalists and the Alliance party, and the result is that the Good Friday Agreement, signed almost 25 years ago, is an empty shell. And the minister acknowledges that nobody wants new elections. He has extended until December 8 the deadline to find an agreement that satisfies all parties. And, if it is not achieved, he will extend it to January 19.

budget problems



Heaton-Harris will also introduce measures into the law to alleviate budget problems in a province with an annual deficit of more than 700 million euros and now administered by officials without political powers. He will also legislate the reduction of 25% of the salary of regional deputies while the impasse lasts.

Meanwhile, the bill giving British ministers the right to unilaterally change the rules of the Protocol is now being debated in the House of Lords. The Secretary of State for Europe, Leo Docherty, affirms that the Government neither accelerates its processing nor stops it. “We just let it go,” he has said.