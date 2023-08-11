Oxford Street

Hundreds of young people took part on Wednesday – August 9 – in a gang burglary, staged via Snapchat and TikTok messages and posts, at the JD Sports department store on Oxford Street, the busiest shopping street in the UK.

The teenagers responded to the call online and dozens of Scotland Yard officers intervened to disperse them, including some on horseback. Nine arrests have been made so far as investigations continue into the many participants in the assault-



