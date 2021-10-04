A 46-year-old London police officer has been charged with rape, police in the British capital reported on Sunday evening. The news comes just days after another London cop was convicted of kidnapping, raping and murdering Sarah Everard. That case sparked a stir in the United Kingdom about the safety of women on the streets.
