Between 2018 and 2020, police in London subjected more than 600 minors to a so-called ‘strip search’, which involves looking for weapons or other illegal substances under their clothing. Children’s Commissioner Rachel de Souza writes this in a new report based on data she requested from the London police. This specifically concerns investigations into arrests and not into underage suspects who are in custody.

#London #police #subject #hundreds #minors #strip #search