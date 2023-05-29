The Guardian: London police will stop responding to mental patients in the fall

The London police will stop leaving from the autumn of this year on calls to the mentally ill and people with mental disorders to fight crime in the British capital. About this with reference to the head of the London police department Mark Rowley informs newspaper The Guardian.

“First, we bring [жителей Лондона]sending police officers to those who are in a critical situation due to the escalation [их психического заболевания]and expect them to do their best in circumstances where they are not the right people to work with a patient. It takes a lot of time for officers to prevent and solve crimes, ”Rowley explained the reason.

He added that after August 31, 2023, the prerogative of responding to such challenges will remain only with the health services, which are also suffering from acute shortages of staff and congestion.

