From: Julia Volkenand

A London police officer shot and killed an unarmed man a year ago – now he is charged with murder. Dozens of colleagues lay down their weapons in protest.

London – Unlike in most other countries, police officers wear… Great Britain mostly no weapons. Now dozens of officials have… London In protest, they surrendered their firearms licenses – and thus their right to carry a weapon. At least temporarily. The action followed a murder charge against a colleague, which is currently being heard in the capital. The defendant shot an unarmed man while on duty, the Metropolitan Police confirmed in several media reports on Monday (September 25).

The BBC had reported about 100 officers who had temporarily surrendered their firearms license. Soon there were rumors that all the police in London had laid down their weapons. That’s not true, Scotland Yard corrected. In London alone there are 2,500 armed police officers.

London police lay down their weapons in protest against murder charges

Many are concerned about the impact the decision to charge with murder will have on them, their colleagues and families, the police statement said. “They worry that this signals a turning point in the way the decisions they make in the most difficult circumstances are judged.”

The accused police officer is said to have shot an unarmed young man around a year ago. The 24-year-old’s death also sparked accusations of racism against the London police. The person killed was a black man. The shot hit him through the windshield of his car after police officers stopped him for an incident the day before. An investigation revealed that he was not considered a suspect. Relatives and activists also held protest marches to demand clarification.

After a police officer is accused of murder: the military should support unarmed police officers

To make up for the shortage of armed officers, police from other parts of the country were brought in over the weekend to reinforce the situation, Scotland Yard said. In addition, the Ministry of Defense has promised to request support from soldiers for the anti-terror police should it become necessary.

Dozens of police officers in London laid down their weapons. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO/Vuk Valcic

The officials also met with understanding from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. “Our armed police officers do an incredibly difficult job,” the conservative politician told reporters on Monday. Officials must have clarity and certainty about the consequences of their actions, he said. The conservative Interior Minister Suella Braverman announced a review of the current regulations, but without giving details.

Criticism of the killing of a 24-year-old does not subside

Caroline Russel, leader of the Green Party on the London council and chair of the police committee, warned against lowering the threshold for the use of firearms: “We need to be confident that police officers who can use this level of force are aware that they have the same accountability as everyone else,” she told BBC Radio 4 on Monday.

She also recalled the principle of British policing, according to which police officers act as representatives of the population, not as authorities. That is why the majority of British civil servants are not yet equipped with firearms.

There was also criticism of the killing of the 24-year-old from lawyer Harriet Wistrich, who represented relatives of Jean Charles de Menezes. The 27-year-old Brazilian was killed by police in 2005 because he was mistaken for an assassin. She does not seem to share the concern of the London police officers, she recalled: “I think we should remember that there has almost never been a murder charge against a police officer in this country.”

Long list of alleged misconduct: police are accused of racism and sexism

Not for the first time the Metropolitan Police has found itself in a dubious light. The institution’s reputation has long been suffering from sexist and racist behavior by police officers. An independent investigation in March found the agency to be “institutionally racist, sexist and homophobic.” In 2022, the President of the Metropolitan Police resigned after several cases of bullying, misconduct in office and scandalous misogyny in the London police force became known.

In 2011, the fatal police operation against a black man sparked days of violent riots in London and other major cities in the United Kingdom. (jv with material from dpa)