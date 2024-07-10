The British police are on Wednesday searching for a man suspected of shooting dead the wife and two daughters of a BBC presenter with a crossbow on the outskirts of London.

The victims were identified as Carol Hunt, 61, and sisters Hannah and Louise Hunt, 28 and 25, respectively, wife and daughters of BBC Radio 5 Live horse racing presenter John Hunt, according to media reports.

Hertfordshire Detective Constable Rob Hall announced the hunt for suspect Kyle Clifford, 26, in connection with the deaths.and warned the population that if they see it, they should not approach it and should call the emergency number 999 directly.

What is known about the crime of the three women

According to a statement released by Hertfordshire Police, Officers were called to a home in the county town of Bushey on Tuesday, around 7:00 p.m. local time, where they found the three women seriously injured, who later died.

A woman who lives near the scene said she heard “high-pitched” screams coming from the house on Tuesday, and that “absolute chaos” broke out after armed police asked neighbours to “stay indoors”.

According to Jon Simpson, the chief constable of Hertfordshire Police, Investigators estimate that the attack was “selective” against the victims, and urged the suspect to “contact police” and the public not to approach him.

Simpson called the incident “a horrible incident that involves what is currently believed to be a crossbow, but other weapons may also have been used.”

The suspect “may still be in possession of a crossbow,” he added.

Possession of a crossbow does not require a specific permit in the UK, but it is illegal to carry one in public spaces without a reasonable reason.

According to data from the British Home Office, cited by the BBC, between 2001 and 2021 there were at least 10 murders with crossbows in the United Kingdom. and authorities are already evaluating whether the country needs stricter laws in this regard.

“A full-size crossbow could accurately fire arrows up to 250 feet, raising the terrifying prospect that victims might not even see their shooter before being hit,” The Sun notes.

The most notorious incident occurred in 2021, when Jaswant Singh Chail entered the grounds of Windsor Castle armed with a crossbow. The man admitted that he wanted to kill Queen Elizabeth II and was sentenced to nine years in prison last year.

Following the news, the BBC described the news of the murders as “totally devastating.” “Our thoughts are with John and his family at this incredibly difficult time and we will give him all the support we can,” the British broadcaster added in a statement.

John Hunt had reportedly been working at the BBC on Tuesday and called 911 when he returned home in the evening.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper described the attack on social media as “deeply shocking.”

Who is the suspect in the murder of the three women?

Hertfordshire Police Chief Constable Jon Simpson said officers and specialists were helping to hunt down the suspect, who is believed to be in north London or around Bushey.

The newspaper ‘The Sun’ assures that Clifford, the suspect, is believed to be a former boyfriend of one of the murdered girls.

Clifford served in the British Army for a short period. “Clifford joined the army in 2019 and I was with him at basic training. When he joined the army he was immature for his age and had a bit of resentment,” a source told The Sun.

Images released by the same outlet show the man believed to be the suspect in the murder of the BBC presenter’s wife and daughters leaving a property in Bushey with a large object covered by a sheet. The suspect also carried a bag in which authorities believe he was carrying more weapons.

The footage shows the suspect leaving the area in a black car which was later found abandoned, the British media reported.

*With AFP and EFE