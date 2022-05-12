London police on Thursday announced some 50 more fines as part of their investigation into the parties held in British power circles during the 2020 and 2021 lockdowns, the so-called “partygate”bringing the total to more than 100.

It did not appear, for the time being, that the new sanctions included Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, who had already been fined in April for attending a party on the occasion of the 56th. birthday of the head of government in the cabinet room in June 2020.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson. Photo: Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP

Scotland Yard announced on Thursday that it had issued a total of “more than 100” fines for breaches of anti-Covid laws as part of this ongoing investigation.

Johnson, whose presence was noted by the press in up to six of the 12 events investigated, apologized “without reservation” in Parliament after being fined last month, but failed to convince the opposition, which called for his resignation.

The Conservative leader said it “did not occur to him at the time, nor subsequently” that his attendance at his brief birthday celebration “might constitute a breach of the rules”.

The publication in the press of the numerous alleged illegal parties held in Downing Street or other government offices, when the population saw their social interactions limited by law, shocked the British.

The scandal plummeted the popularity of Johnson and his Conservative Partywhich suffered a severe setback in local elections in early May, against a backdrop of runaway inflation and cost-of-living crises adding to outrage over the scandal.

*With information from Efe and AFP

