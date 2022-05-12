London Police have fined over a hundred politicians and civil servants who work, or used to work, in Downing Street, in their investigation of 12 celebrations in Government buildings, between May 15, 2020 and April 16, 2021, that they would have violated the official rules on isolation and distances dictated to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

The latest round of fines is more than 50, as reported by the Metropolitan Police. They would be participants in a Christmas party, on December 18, 2020. The episode was revealed in a video in which the then government spokeswoman responded with humor to false questions from her assistants about the party, in case the journalists had uncovered and question its legality.

Since the revelation of that party, which made the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, “sick”, as he stated hours later, the “partygate” has been growing, whose incentive is to know if Johnson is fined. He was in the first batch of fines, for attending a party organized by his wife, Carrie, on his 56th birthday, June 19, 2020. The leader ignored the opposition’s calls for resignation and of his own seats.

“Birragate”



The first UK Prime Minister to commit a criminal offense while in office is still under investigation over his attendance at at least three other events: a farewell party, a redundancy party and a wine and snacks gathering at the garden of his official residence. Johnson has repeatedly claimed that, despite the fact that his private secretary called this party, he, when he saw it, believed it was a business meeting.

Labor Opposition Leader Keir Starmer was attending a work meeting on April 20, 2021 when he was photographed drinking a beer in the office of a Labor MP in Durham, northeast England. It is the ‘birragate’. The ‘Tories’ are scared of the hypocrisy of Starmer, who has insistently called for Johnson’s resignation. The politician insists that he and his colleagues had a curry at a work meeting.

The Police analyzed what happened and closed the case, but “new and significant evidence” has forced them to reopen it. Starmer has said that if the police judge him to have committed a crime and give him a ticket, he will resign. If Starmer goes down, Johnson could go down. The leaders of the British government would be forced to resign from their positions by investigations by the Police, in a strange drift of the scandal.