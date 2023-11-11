British police detained 150 protesters in central London in support of Palestine who deviated from the pre-agreed route and disrupted public order. UK law enforcement agencies reported this on November 11.

“Officers detained a group of approximately 150 people who had separated from a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Grosvenor Place,” police said in a statement posted on social media site X (formerly Twitter).

According to Scotland Yard, several members of the detained group used flares, and many of them had their faces covered with masks.

Earlier in the day, The Guardian newspaper, citing British police, reported that law enforcement officers detained approximately 92 far-right activists in central London who were planning to start a confrontation with participants in the pro-Palestinian march and attack them.

In addition, the demonstration itself, which took place on November 11 in central London and was dedicated to supporting Palestine, according to the organizers, attracted approximately 800 thousand people. However, the London police confirmed the participation of only 300 thousand in the march.

In recent weeks, rallies in support of the enclave in connection with the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict have been taking place around the world. Thus, on November 6, Dissenters activists blocked the Boeing plant in the US state of Missouri with a demand to stop hostilities in the Gaza Strip. About 75 people took part in the action.

Earlier, on November 5, thousands of protesters gathered in downtown Washington for a demonstration in support of Palestine. The Guardian assumed that this would be the largest protest in the United States since the start of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip. On the same day, 29 people were detained during a pro-Palestinian rally in London.

On November 3, a massive two-day march began in Istanbul in support of Palestine and against US military bases. Prior to this, on October 31, protesters broke into the US Congress building demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during a speech by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

On the morning of October 7, Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest data, the death toll in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 11 thousand people, and another 27.5 thousand were injured. On the Israeli side, 1,405 people were killed and another 5.6 thousand were injured.

The Palestinians want to return the borders between the two countries that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories, and create their own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, with its capital in East Jerusalem.