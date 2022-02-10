London police chief Cressida Dick has resigned over criticism of an investigation into Downing Street parties linked to violations of coronavirus restrictions at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office at the start of the pandemic. On February 10, reports The Guardian.

“It is very sad that after talking with the mayor of London [Садиком Ханом] today it became obvious that the mayor no longer trusts my leadership. He left me no choice but to step down as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police,” Dick said.

Earlier, on January 31, the office of the British Prime Minister published a report on the results of an internal audit conducted by senior civil servant Sue Gray. According to the investigation, some of the Downing Street gatherings violated the lockdown rules and the UK government should consider the lessons learned from these violations without waiting for the police investigation to be completed.

Prior to this, Johnson assured that he joined colleagues at a party with drinks to “thank employees” for their hard work during a pandemic. He apologized for attending the event and assured that he understood the public’s anger.

Earlier in January, it was reported that “wine parties” during the lockdown were held at the residence at 10 Downing Street in London on a regular basis.

Cressida Dick took charge of the London Police in 2017. She became the first woman in this position. Dick succeeded Bernard Hogan-Hove, who has been head of the London Police since 2011. Previously, she was engaged in the fight against terrorism in the police, then moved to work in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.