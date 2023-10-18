The London Metropolitan Police (Met) announced this Wednesday that the environmental activist Greta Thunberg was formally charged with public disorder following his participation in a protest held in London against the fossil fuel industry.

The Swedish environmentalist is one of the 26 people charged by Scotland Yard for her involvement in the protest event organized this Tuesday, convened by the organization Fossil Free London (London Free of Fossil Fuels) at the doors of a hotel near the central park of Hyde Park, in which CEOs of energy companies were meeting on the occasion of the Energy Intelligence Forum.

In a statement released this Wednesday, the Met confirmed that Thunberg, whose home is at an address in Dorset (England), was charged with “failing to comply with a condition imposed under section 14 of the Public Order Law” and, together with other people, “He will be released on conditional release” until November 15, when he will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court (London).

According to the Police, with other activists, Thunberg blocked public roads after the demonstration while it was taking place in the rooms of the InterContinental hotel the energy forum with the presence of executives from some of the world’s leading companies such as Aramco, BP or Cepsa.

Apparently, the officers asked the gathered activists to move off the road and onto the sidewalks, which would have allowed them, according to the police version, to continue with the protest.

Greta Thunberg will be released on parole until November.

The Police also explained that “conditions” were imposed on those gathered in order to “avoid disturbances to the public.”

During Tuesday’s protest, Thunberg, 20, addressed the assembled media and called for “eradicating” the economic benefits generated by fossil fuel industries.

He also denounced how “people around the world are dying and suffering from the consequences of the crisis caused by these industries.”

During the event, television cameras captured how London Police officers detained her and other protesters.

Few days ago, The young activist received a fine from the Swedish authorities for a similar incident in Malmö. In January, police also forcibly removed her from an anti-coal demonstration in Germany.

Protests in which the young Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg participated.

On Tuesday morning, before her arrest in the early afternoon, Greta Thunberg had criticized that “behind these closed doors (…), politicians without stature conclude agreements and commitments with people from the lobby of the destructive sector of the fossil fuels”.

Those gathered at the protest had also held up a banner that said “the oil heavyweights must pay,” deployed by militants from the environmental NGO Greenpeace, who had scaled the façade of the hotel where the meeting was taking place.

The militants also denounced the fact that the president of COP28, the annual United Nations (UN) climate conference, scheduled for November 30 to December 12 in Dubai, is the boss of the United Arab Emirates oil company. , Sultan al-Jaber.

