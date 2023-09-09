Home page politics

Officials were able to arrest the 21-year-old in the Chiswick district of London, the Metropolitan Police announced. © Jamie Lashmar/PA/AP/dpa

After a three-day search, police have arrested a fugitive terror suspect. The case highlights the tense situation in the British penal system.

London – After days of manhunt, British police have arrested a terror suspect who escaped from a London prison. Officials were able to seize the 21-year-old shortly before 11 a.m. (local time) in the London district of Chiswick on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police announced.

The police had previously concentrated their search on the affluent district in the southwest of the capital after there were reports of sightings of the ex-soldier there.

The arrest marks the end of a three-day large-scale manhunt, during which security checks were also significantly tightened at ports and airports. The man escaped from Wandsworth Prison in southwest London on Wednesday morning by clinging to the underside of a truck.

Government announces investigations

It was surprising how the former soldier, who is accused of planting dummy bombs on a military base, managed to escape unnoticed. The government announced in-depth investigations.

The case highlights the tense situation in the British penal system. Many of the prisons are hopelessly overcrowded. Added to this are staff shortages, high levels of sickness and high fluctuation. A large number of the buildings, some of which date back to the 19th century, are no longer considered contemporary. The writer Oscar Wilde, who was persecuted for his homosexuality, was imprisoned in Wandsworth Prison. Recently, the German ex-tennis star Boris Becker also spent some time in prison. dpa