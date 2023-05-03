Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Four days before the coronation of King Charles III. a man is believed to have thrown shotgun shells into the grounds of Buckingham Palace. © Jordan Pettitt/picture alliance/pa/PA Wire

A controlled explosion occurred at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening. The police confirm an arrest.

London – Explosion in London. An incident occurred near Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening. The police arrested one person. The palace is now sealed off.

Witnesses reported the Daily Mail, a man threw “a number of objects” on the grounds of Buckingham Palace. It could have been shotgun shells. The newspaper assumes that no member of the royal family was in the palace at the time. At 6 p.m. German time, officials arrested the man.

Arrest and controlled explosion at Buckingham Palace: man in custody, palace sealed off

He is now in custody and the items are said to have been secured and sent to experts for examination. A “suspicious bag” was also found on him. The police blew them up in a controlled manner.

“The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an assault weapon,” London police said, giving the all-clear: “There have been no reports of gunshots or injuries.”

Four days to Charles III’s coronation: London police on alert

Just four days before the coronation of King Charles III. (74) there is already a lot going on outside the gates of the palace. Numerous Royals fans are already camping in front of the fence to secure good seats for the ceremony this weekend (May 6). Accordingly, the London police are on alert. The area around Buckingham Palace has now been cordoned off. Experts are on site and further investigations are ongoing.

The Mirror already reported in mid-April that there was a tense mood among the London police. The officials fear that criminal groups could try to sabotage the coronation. The investigators must now find out what is behind the incident on Tuesday.