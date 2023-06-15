He lied to parliament, intentionally and repeatedly, about the government partying scandal during the lockdown. And then, in “an attack on our democratic institutions”, you participated in an intimidation campaign against those who had the task of investigating. The verdict of the parliamentary commission which for over a year has examined the “partygate” is a devastating blow for Boris Johnson. A merciless judgment on the conduct and integrity of the former prime minister which almost certainly marks the end of any of his ambitions to recover the Conservative Party, and perhaps the keys to Downing Street.

Johnson had resigned from the House of Commons a few days ago, after having read in advance the conclusions of a report that goes far beyond the most pessimistic forecasts for him. If he had still been a deputy, the commission would have recommended a 90-day suspension (against the 10 expected on the eve). And, further humiliating, he still recommends revoking the access permit to Westminster reserved for former MPs. “There is no record of a prime minister deliberately misleading the House,” reads the 108-page report released yesterday. An outrage “on a matter of the utmost importance”, “all the more serious as it is repeatedly committed by the head of government”.

The commission had been called to judge the veracity of Johnson’s statements to the Commons during the scandal of the Downing Street forbidden parties, in particular regarding six episodes between May 2020 and January 2021. The then prime minister had reassured the parliament on whether the rules of social distancing had been observed. Reassurances offered despite the opinion of his own staff who, as ascertained by the investigation, considered them unrealistic.

Johnson reacted with a “Trumpian” attack on the commission, trying to discredit its members, accusing it of having conducted a “witch hunt”, of wanting to overturn Brexit. “Nonsense, lies,” he said yesterday about the report. “In order to reach these insane conclusions, the commission was forced to say a number of patently absurd things.”

Boris’s problem is that the commission is majority Conservative: four Tory MPs and three from the opposition, including the chairman, an esteemed Labor MP. Not exactly the Banana Republic group he describes. Another problem, only a handful of allies have so far come to his defense. On Monday, in the plenary vote on the recommendations, the extent of support that remains for him will be understood. Meanwhile, Labor brands him as a “liar” and a “Trump of the poor”, and the families of Covid victims are asking for his ban from public office.

A ruinous fall for what was until recently the rock star the party, the man who had brought the Tories back to Thatcherite electoral glories. A victim of himself, Johnson comes out broken. Too many lies, too many scandals, even for someone like him who had so far been able to survive everything.