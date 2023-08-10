Sadik Khan, the mayor of london, england, has issued an urgent warning to residents and visitors to the british capital, asking them to avoid the shopping area of ​​oxford street this Wednesday due to the possible occurrence of robberies incited by a video broadcast on the TikTok platform.

(We recommend: The most expensive countries to live in Europe in 2023).

The mayor of the labor party has cataloged this call to commit robberies as a completely irresponsible measure. Although the exact source of this video is still unknown, its existence has prompted local authorities to increase police presence in that area of ​​the city.

(In addition: European Union highlighted that AI is a tool marked by ‘gender biases’).

The London Metropolitan Police, also known as Scotland Yard, has announced that it will deploy a greater number of officers to the area.

In addition, a scatter order which will be in effect until 10:00 local time on Thursday. This order authorizes law enforcement to ask people not to remain in the area.

UK – London: Several arrests after mass crime threat post on TikTok, which called for a robbery of shops & looting attempts. Major Sadiq Khan urges people not to go to Oxford Street which could be a ‘high crime area’. pic.twitter.com/5HeqGoNJhq — Sniper (@SniperSniperbrn) August 9, 2023

The Met has made it clear that those who do not comply with this police order they could be arrested in accordance with current laws.

In a statement to local media, Mayor Sadiq Khan expressed concern about the spread of this incitement via TikTok, urging those who have seen the video to avoid oxford street. Khan warned the community not to fall into the trap of congregating in a potentially dangerous area in terms of crime.

(Read here: Tragedy in France: fire in a holiday hostel for adults with disabilities).

For its part, the Metropolitan Police issued a message via Twitter, in which they reported being aware of online conjecture about opportunities to commit crime on Oxford Street.

They assured that there will be a significant increase in agents in the area over the next 24 hours and warned that any individual who commits a crime must be prepared to face the legal consequences firmly.

Officers are continuing to provide a reassuring presence within the Oxford Street area. We have issued 24 dispersal orders and arrested five people. pic.twitter.com/OVmi1WDHvB —MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) August 9, 2023

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information published in the EFE agency, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.

More news in EL TIEMPO