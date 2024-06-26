In the prestigious qn the London neighborhood of Mayfair, in Farm Street, Lady D.’s house has been put up for sale. The house that belonged to the Spencer family has five rooms, a size of 430 square meters and four floors connected by an internal lift. Its value is 10.95 million pounds, or 12 million euros.

One of the living rooms (Photo Wetherell Mayfair)

The news, released by Sky News, immediately made the rounds in the United Kingdom, where the population has never abandoned the myth of the beloved “people’s princess”. But, in addition to the economic value, Of further interest is the significance of the apartment: it is where Lady Diana was introduced to the Al Fayed family..



Princess Diana and Dodi Al Fayed

The house where he met Dodi Al-Fayed

The house in Mayfair had great significance in Diana’s life. After her divorce from then-Prince Charles, the princess went to live in the home owned by her father’s family. Right there, in 1996, a year before his death in a car accident, met Dodi Al-Fayed’s familythe man who would later become her partner and who died with her on 31 August 1997 in the Pont de l’Alma gallery in Paris.



The living room (Photo by Wetherell Mayfair)

The owner of the house was Diana’s father’s wife

The house is located in a quiet, residential and prestigious area like Mayfair. The owner was Diana’s father’s wife, Countess Raine Spencer, who wanted to sell it to the Princess of Wales after the royal divorce. A house of significant size, furnished with class and according to the high standards required by the social context of the owners. Large spaces, well-finished rooms suitable for welcoming distinguished guests.



One of the bedrooms (Photo Wetherell Mayfair)

The apartment is spread over four floors, connected by an elevator: there is a large living room with mahogany furniture, a splendid dining room, a kitchen furnished in shades of white, a living room with fireplace and carpet, furnished in English style. On the top floor we find a delightful terrace which is accessed via the independent suite located on the top floor.



The terrace (Photo Wetherell Mayfair)

Special bonuses of this home also include a walk-in basement, a dressing room and private underground parking.