An 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman were injured in a stabbing in central London, in the Leicester Square shopping area crowded with tourists, including Italians, and the attacker was arrested by officers, Westminster police reported on X. As eyewitnesses reported, the woman and the girl were helped by shop assistants while they waited for paramedics to arrive, who then took them to hospital by ambulance, after moments of fear in a very crowded area.

The police said that the conditions of the child and the woman taken to the emergency room are not known at the moment. While no other people are being sought for the bloody incident after the man believed to be responsible for the attack was arrested. Several officers intervened and created a cordon around the point of the stabbing, where traces of blood can be seen on the ground.

The incident occurred at a time when the UK is struggling to exit the days of violence and disorder unleashed by far-right groups against migrants and the Muslim community After the massacre of little girls in Southport, near Liverpool– attributed by the police to the sudden outburst of a 17-year-old armed with a knife – and the subsequent wave of misinformation and fake news spread on social media about the identity of the attacker. The risk is that what happened in the British capital today could somehow fuel new tensions. Downing Street warned just this morning that the state of alert remains high in the country despite the “de-escalation” of street clashes that occurred over the weekend.