New knife attack in central LondonLondon police have reported on X that they have arrested a man who stabbed a 34-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl in Leicester Squarea busy tourist-filled area of ​​central London. No other suspects are believed to be involved.

The two victims of the attack are not in danger of life. The Met Police has in fact announced that the child requires hospitalisation but is not at risk, while the woman’s injuries are “much less serious”. The police added that at “this stage” of the investigation there are no indications of a terrorist nature to the attack.

THE’Man arrested for assault was blocked by a shop assistant before police officers intervened and arrested himreports the BBC, which interviewed Abdullah, a 29-year-old who works at TWG Tea, who said he heard screams, left the premises and saw “a man with a knife”.

“The moment I saw him, I jumped on him and grabbed his hand, put him on the ground and kicked the knife away,” he said, explaining that a couple of bystanders helped hold him down for “four, five minutes” before the police arrived. He later explained that he decided to act without thinking: “I didn’t have time, it was horrible, I’ve never seen anything like that, attacking a little girl like that, it’s horrible.”