London, thousands of EU citizens illegally fined for accessing the restricted traffic zone: “Historic violation of personal data”

It could be “an Italian police force” that caused the leak that led to hundreds of thousands of illegal fines in London's restricted traffic zone. The newspaper Open reports it.

The Guardian started the investigation, but does not specify which police force it is. The case broke out in recent months, when four European governments – Belgium, Spain, Germany And Netherlands – sued Transport for London (Tfl) for having fined European motorists on the basis of personal data to which they should not have had access.

The company, which is responsible for ensuring compliance with the Ultra Low Emission Zone of the British capital, allegedly illegally obtained the names and addresses of citizens residing in the European Union to emit 320 thousand fines from 2021 to Today. Tfl denies all accusations, specifying that it has always requested and obtained permission “to regularly access the databases”.

The Guardian also talks about an investigation opened in Italy by the Privacy Guarantor on the possible involvement of a police force. Repubblica is trying to find confirmation of the news launched by the English newspaper, according to which neither the police, nor the Carabinieri, nor the financial police are working on the case.

And the same goes for the National Agency for Cybersecurity: «If something like this had happened it would have been very serious. The data in question is highly confidential and could potentially be used in a much more incisive and therefore dangerous way than fines”, says an industry source. But if there was actually an involvement of an Italian police force, adds the anonymous source, “it is clear that we will have to intervene”.