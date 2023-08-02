FromBedrettin Bölükbasi close

Britain is training Ukrainian soldiers for an offensive to liberate Crimea. They are trained in NATO tactics. An expert expects the attack to begin soon.

LONDON — Retaking the peninsula has been a top priority for Ukraine since Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014. With the counter-offensive in the Ukraine war, Kiev now wants to expel the troops of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin not only from recently occupied areas, but ideally from all of Ukraine. This also includes Crimea, which has recently been the focus of increasing military attention.

Offensive for Crimea: Britain apparently trains Ukrainian elite unit

For months now, political and military representatives of Ukraine have been talking about an offensive aimed at bringing Crimea back under Ukrainian control. Most recently, the head of the military intelligence service, Kyrlo Budanov, told the Ukrainian broadcaster TSN succinctly: They will be in Crimea “soon”, he said.

Apparently, the British military is helping to ensure that this actually succeeds. The newspaper reports, citing informed sources Express, the British Army is training more than 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers into an elite unit in the south-western British region of Dartmoor. The ambitious goal: reconquer Crimea from Russia before Christmas. In the offensive for this, the troops trained by Great Britain will form the spearhead.

According to the report, Ukrainian troops will also attack the peninsula from the air and from the sea. Armored units, meanwhile, are planned to break through Russian defenses. The soldiers on the ground are to be supported by long-range missiles from the USA, Great Britain and Germany. The SCALP missiles from France and the Storm-Shadows from England could give Ukraine a decisive advantage.

NATO tactics for the Crimean offensive: Attack before Christmas?

British sources revealed opposite Express Details on the training of Ukrainian soldiers. Accordingly, the training will be held in the military camp “Battle Camp” in the south of the English city of Okehampton. The so-called “42 Commando” unit, one of the most prestigious troops in the British Royal Marines, is responsible for preparing the Ukrainian soldiers for the Crimean offensive.

A senior British military source told the newspaper it was focusing on nimble NATO tactics that would allow Ukrainian soldiers to “make their mark on the battlefield” in the decisive battle. The source also underlined that the offensive will launch several attacks against Russian lines. You can train the Ukrainian soldiers and teach them new tactics. “But success depends on the ability of Ukrainians to quickly adapt and face challenges,” the military source said.

Ukrainian expert expects “amphibious operation” for Crimea

Speaking to Ukrainian broadcaster Kanal 24, Ukrainian military expert Roman Svitan expressed his delight at the reports on the peninsula. “Crimea will be liberated by means of an amphibious operation from land and sea,” he stressed, adding that exactly this amphibious offensive is being prepared in Great Britain. Amphibious warfare is military operations involving the interaction of naval forces and primarily marine infantry.

The fact that more and more information is now coming to light is interpreted by the expert Switan as a signal that the plans will soon be implemented. Based on earlier offensives, he made a concrete assumption. “Towards the end of August or September, our soldiers will probably step up their work on Crimea,” the expert said.

For him one thing is certain: without conquering the Crimea, taking all of Cherson and Zaporizhia is not possible. Because Russian troops on the peninsula could put pressure on the Ukrainian army from behind.

Ukraine is also getting other support from the West: repair centers near the front lines are designed to keep tank casualties to a minimum. However, one expert does not see the end of Putin’s army: the Russian president is preparing for a “major war,” he said. (bb)