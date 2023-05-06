London is ready for the coronation ceremony

Camilla has humor. The magazine has been publishing a photo of a debutante in pearl necklace for 125 years, the so-called girls in pearls. She had her two dogs Bluebell and Beth photographed, which she adopted from the shelter. With pearl necklace.

If you want to know who Camilla is, the new British queen, you only have to open the very English magazine Country Life from last July, of which she was guest editor. Camilla is upper classis big country houses with dogs running in and out, is practical boots rather than high heels, is gardens full of roses, chicken with tarragon sauce and “Peach Melba” made by her son.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be officially crowned today in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The program roughly looks like this:

At half past ten local time (half past eleven Dutch time) Charles and Camilla leave Buckingham Palace in a coach for Westminster Abbey. They will in the black and gold Diamond Jubilee State Coach, which was made for Elizabeth when she was queen for sixty years. Some 2,200 guests will be present in the church, including King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima.

The ceremony at Westminster Abbey is religious and is led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. He will present Charles to the attendees and people at home, who then God save the King! call. This is followed by the coronation oath, in which Charles declares, among other things, that he will maintain and protect the Anglican Church. Behind closed doors comes the anointing of Charles’ hands, chest and head with holy oil.

During the actual coronation, Charles is given the St Edward’s Crown on his head. Then Camilla is also crowned, but her ceremony is shorter. The King and Queen Consort then board another carriage to head back to Buckingham Palace. There they appear on the balcony with their families to wave to the assembled spectators, some of whom have been camping in London for days.