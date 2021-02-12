London is intensifying the vaccination campaign against Corona, and Hungary chooses the Russian vaccine

The vaccination campaign against Covid-19 is accelerating in Europe, as Britain approaches its goal of vaccinating 15 million people, while Hungary has become the first country of the European Union to use the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine.

In Australia, a new lockdown is imposed in Melbourne, which will have to continue the Open Tennis Championships without attendance.

The head of the state government of Victoria, Daniel Andrews, announced that imposing isolation measures for five days was necessary to stop the “highly contagious” mutation detected in people with the British version of the virus in a hotel used to quarantine many players and participants in the Australian Open.

In Europe, Britain appears close to winning its ambitious bet by vaccinating some 15 million people from the most vulnerable groups against COVID-19 by mid-February, paving the way for an easing of the tight lockdown in place for weeks.

It is a big bet for the conservative British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has faced criticism so far for his chaotic management of the epidemic, which has caused nearly four million injuries and more than 115 thousand deaths in the country of 66 million people, the most affected by the epidemic in Europe.

In Hungary, the chief doctor announced that her country will on Friday become the first country in the European Union to use the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine.

Budapest, which is often in conflict with the European Commission, has criticized several times the process of approving the use and purchase of vaccines by Brussels, which Prime Minister Viktor Orban considered too slow.

“Every day we spend waiting for Brussels, we lose a hundred Hungarian lives,” he said Friday, while the European Medicines Agency announced the start of studying the German vaccine, Curvac, in the first step towards an official request for a license for it to be put on the market in the European Union.

On the other hand, the French health authorities recommended on Friday that “not giving only one dose” of the vaccine against Covid-19 to people “who had previously been infected” with the virus, becoming the first country to issue such a recommendation.