GBritain is increasing its presence as part of the NATO-led peacekeeping mission KFOR amid tensions between Serbia and Kosovo. As the Ministry of Defense in London announced on Sunday, 200 additional soldiers are to strengthen the current 400-strong British contingent as part of an annual exercise in Kosovo. This is in response to a corresponding request from the defense alliance, the statement said.

The new tensions were triggered by the attack a week ago by a 30-man, heavily armed Serbian commando squad on Kosovar police officers in northern Kosovo. Three Serbian attackers and a Kosovar police officer were killed. In addition, Belgrade recently deployed Serbian troops around Kosovo.

Kosovo, which is now inhabited almost exclusively by Albanians, seceded from Serbia in 1999 with NATO help and declared independence in 2008. More than 100 countries, including Germany, recognize independence, but not Serbia, which is reclaiming its former province.