From: Patrick Mayer

Ukraine is apparently getting a powerful cruise missile from Great Britain for its counter-offensive. This must be shot down by fighter jets. An indication?

Munich/London/Kiev – The resistance turns into an offensive in the Ukraine war: the Ukrainian armed forces attack the Russian occupiers near Bakhmut in the Donbass. As the commander of the ground forces announced on Wednesday (May 10) via Telegram, the invading army of Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin was pushed back by up to two kilometers in places in the city, which had been heavily fought over for months.

Storm Shadow: Britain apparently supplies Ukraine with cruise missiles for offensive

For the Ukrainian counter-offensive, which according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not even started yet, Kiev has now apparently received another modern weapon from the West. Specifically, several cruise missiles of the type “Storm Shadow” (storm shadow) were delivered from Great Britain to Ukraine. This reports, among other things CNN.

The cruise missile has a range, according to the US news channel of more than 250 kilometers or 155 miles. Launched, for example, in the northeastern Kharkiv region or in the Donbass, the cruise missile could theoretically reach the Russian mainland. Remarkable: The “Storm Shadow” is designed for NATO fighter jets such as Tornados or the F-35. An indication that modern combat aircraft will soon be delivered from the West, as requested by the Ukrainian government from the transatlantic defense alliance?

NATO member Poland recently delivered four MiG-29 fighter jets to its eastern neighbor and announced the provision of four more aircraft of the same type. In addition, Slovakia announced that it would deliver 13 MiG-29s to Kiev. It is unclear whether the “Storm Shadow” can also be attached to this Soviet-designed fighter aircraft with modifications.

Mounted on NATO fighter jets: An Italian Air Force Tornado with a Storm Shadow. The cruise missile is attached to the fuselage of the aircraft.

Storm Shadow Missiles: Hint for Delivery of Modern Western Fighter Jets to Ukraine?

At the beginning of May, the Netherlands announced that it was in consultation with Denmark and Great Britain over the delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine. The possible delivery of requested F-16 fighter jets is also “no taboo”, explained Prime Minister Mark Rutte at a joint press conference in The Hague with Selenskyj and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. According to the news agency Reuters The Czech Republic is also planning to make several of its L-159 ground attack aircraft available to the Ukrainian Air Force to attack mobile ground targets such as tanks.

“Britain has said it will supply Ukraine with long-range weapons, including now a number of Shadow Storm Missiles,” an unnamed Western official said loudly CNN: “The British government has made it clear that this is only a response to Russia’s targeted attacks on civilian national infrastructure and is a proportionate response.”

Storm Shadow for Ukraine: A cruise missile probably costs more than one million euros

The “Storm Shadow” was jointly developed by Great Britain and France from 1997 and put into service in 2002 as a long-range cruise missile with stealth capabilities. A single marching body is said to cost more than one million euros.

It is now expected, the report said, for British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace to make an official announcement before the House of Commons that the UK is sending Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine. The missile is “a real game changer because of the range,” said a senior US military official CNN. With the cruise missile, Crimea, annexed by Russia in violation of international law in 2014, would also be within reach.

The Kremlin had previously warned that supplying long-range weapons to Ukraine could lead to an escalation. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the delivery of such weapons as a “red line” last September. If this is exceeded, Russia would react with large military steps. (pm)