UK Defense Secretary Wallace: Challenger 2 tanks will be delivered to Ukraine by summer

The British Challenger 2 tanks cannot be delivered to Ukraine on the previously scheduled dates, the new estimated date is the beginning of this summer. The fact that London has postponed the transfer of the promised Western armored vehicles, said British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, writes Reuters.

“[Танки будут переданы] this summer or in May. Maybe closer to Easter [к 9 апреля]”, the minister of defense answered uncertainly during a speech in parliament. He noted that the exact dates for both the transfer of armored vehicles to Kyiv and the completion of the training of Ukrainian tank crews are classified.

On January 15, it was reported that the UK would soon transfer 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine. A tank company of 14 tanks will be sent to Ukraine after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to provide additional support. Subsequently, the head of the United Kingdom Foreign Ministry, James Cleverley, specified that in addition to tanks, London would supply Ukraine with more than 200 units of other armored vehicles. The training of Ukrainian tank crews has already begun.