At least partial victory before British justice for the rebel Prince Harry in one of the causes of his crusade against the intrusions attributed to the tabloids. A judge of the High Court of London has in fact condemned the publisher of the Daily Mirror, accused by the Duke of Sussex of having “illegally collected information” in relation to 33 stories written over the years about his private life, for having carried out “telephone interceptions on large scale from 2006 to 2011”. The case had seen the second son of King Charles III testify in person, the first royal in contemporary history.