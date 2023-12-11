GBritain provides Ukraine with two minesweepers. This should help Kiev make sea routes in the Black Sea navigable again. British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said in London that the Ministry of Defense is also building a “maritime coalition” with Norway to provide long-term support for Ukraine in this area.

The two minesweepers, who are around 25 years old, are helping Ukraine to a considerable extent in detecting Russian sea mines and neutralizing them. Cooperation with Norway will help Ukraine “build a navy capable of defending the country in the future.”

Could Turkey block the handover?

Shapps wanted the maritime military assistance to be seen as a new explicit effort to strengthen the capabilities of the Ukrainian armed forces. “As an island nation with a proud maritime history, the United Kingdom and its Royal Navy are particularly well placed to support this effort,” Shapps said, noting that this new support alliance with Norway is just part of “a series of new coalitions that include Allies to fulfill an ongoing military commitment to support Ukraine.”

The delivery of two used minesweepers was already under discussion between Ukraine and Great Britain before the Russian attack began. The Royal Navy trained Ukrainian crews in the use of the boats over the past summer. On Monday, the British Defense Ministry left unanswered the question of whether the two minesweepers could enter the Black Sea through the Bosphorus or whether their passage could be blocked by Turkey.







The Ministry of Defense in London said the new maritime support to Ukraine includes the continued rapid build-up of military capabilities for the Ukrainian Navy. This also includes developing a marine corps for rapid landing attacks and equipping estuaries with patrol boats.

In recent months, Ukraine has waged the naval war in the Black Sea primarily through attacks with drones and cruise missiles on Russian ships and bases. The blockade of Ukrainian ports by Russian warships could not be completely broken. An agreement to export Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea had been in effect since July 2022, but Russia canceled it last fall.