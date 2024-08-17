Home World

The historic Somerset House is one of the most famous buildings in London and is now used as a cultural centre. © Michelle Birkby/PA Wire/dpa

London Fire Brigade is battling a fire at the historic Somerset House. Emergency services are urging people to avoid the area around the cultural centre in the city centre due to heavy smoke.

London – The London Fire Brigade has responded to a fire in the historic building Somerset House. Around 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters were deployed, the fire brigade said. They are battling flames on part of the roof. “The cause of the fire is not yet known.”

Somerset House is one of the most famous buildings in London and is now used as a cultural centre. It is located in the city centre on the Thames. It houses exhibition rooms, among other things.

Sky News showed a video from social media showing smoke rising from the building. The BBC also reported that clouds of smoke could be seen from several streets away.

The emergency services called on people to avoid the area if possible because of the heavy smoke. Local shops should close windows and doors, the London Ambulance Service wrote on the X platform. dpa