Twenty-five fire engines were deployed to tackle a blaze at Somerset House in London, home to a major art collection that includes works by Botticelli and Cezanne. London Fire Brigade said it sent about 125 firefighters to the scene after receiving a call shortly before midday. Large clouds of smoke were soon visible across the city skyline.

“Crews are dealing with localised flames in part of the roof of the building,” the LFB said in a statement, adding that the cause of the fire was not yet known. Police said there were no reports of injuries. Somerset House, located on the banks of the River Thames in central London, is a former royal palace and stately home and is now an arts, culture and entertainment centre. The Courtauld Gallery, which houses masterpieces from the Middle Ages to the 20th century, is located in the building’s north wing.

“Due to a fire in a small part of Somerset House, the site is currently closed,” Somerset House said in a post on X. “London Battle (break dancing event) and other events will not be taking place today. We apologise for any inconvenience.” The Somerset House site dates back to 1547. It was the residence of Princess Elizabeth before she was crowned Queen Elizabeth I in 1558 and the headquarters of the Parliamentary army from 1642 during the English Civil War, and is a former headquarters of both the Admiralty and the Inland Revenue. The Great Fire of London in 1666 destroyed much of the City of London, but stopped just short of the Somerset House site.