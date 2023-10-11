Scary images coming from the airport Luton one of several in the city of London in which a fire broke out during the night. The fire started from one of the various car parks at the airport , which collapsed partly due to fire damage. Four firefighters who intervened to put out the fire, together with an airport employee, were taken to hospital after inhaling a lot of smoke. No casualties. Around 1,200 cars were damaged in the car park collapse.

the priority is safety

“The safety of our passengers and staff is our priority: we have therefore taken the decision to suspend all flights until 12”, this is what the airport authorities expressed themselves. The closure was then extended until 2pm in England, then 3pm in Italy. The accident which occurred during the night caused loud explosions, as well as the alarm of the vehicles involved. The speed with which the fire spread was “incredible” according to one of the witnesses.