The London Film Festival opened, on Wednesday, with the movie (The Harder the Fall), “Their Hardest Fall,” produced by Netflix, which belongs to what is known as the American Western films, in the presence of all the stars at an official reception, marking the return of the impressive opening shows in which the stars themselves participate in the annual festival. After the 2020 version, which was dominated by virtual participation.

The film stars Oscar-winner Regina King, “Luther” star Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors. The film tells the story of an outlaw who aligns with his old gang to hunt down a criminal gang leader who was recently released from prison.

Also starring in the film are actresses Zazie Beetz and Academy Award-nominated Lakeith Stanfield, which is inspired by the lives of African American cowboys.

“It feels great,” James Samuel, the film’s director, told Reuters, noting that he had been thinking about the film since he was a child.

He continued, “All the characters in the movie are real. The story is fictional. I brought them all in one place, at one time.”

Joined at the opening ceremony by film stars and rapper Jay-Z, Elba plays criminal gang leader Rufus Buck, a role he described as “completely different” from his role as a criminal investigator on the popular TV series “Luther”.

The 65th edition of the festival features 159 films, including 21 premieres over a 12-day period. The stars of the popular TV drama (Saxation) will present the third season of the series for the first time.

Among the highly anticipated films at the festival is “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart as the late Princess Diana.

The festival concludes on October 17 with “The Tragedy of Macbeth”, starring Oscar-winners Washington Denzel and Frances McDormand.