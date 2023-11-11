the demonstration

Drone images show the London demonstration in favor of Palestine and scuffles between far-right demonstrators and police. Clashes between police and far-right counter-protesters occurred near the Cenotaph war memorial to the dead of the Great War. Large crowds had gathered at London’s Hyde Park Corner at the starting point of a march to show support for the Palestinians and call for a ceasefire from Israel’s bombing of the Gaza Strip. Tens of thousands of people participated in the march. London’s Metropolitan Police said in a post on

Government ministers had asked for Saturday’s march to be canceled because it falls on Armistice Day, which marks the end of the First World War and commemorates the victims of military action.



