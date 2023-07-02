London | Environmental activists stopped the Pride parade because of polluting sponsors

The mayor of London, who led the Pride parade, considers the activist group to be an important actor. He said he would give full support to the peaceful protest.

Just Stop Oil -environmental activist group protesters disrupted London’s Pride parade, protesting that the event accepted polluting parties as sponsors. At least the AFP news agency and a British newspaper reported on it The Guardian.

Some of the protesters of the Just Stop Oil group blocked the road and at the same time also the progress of the Pride parade by sitting in front of a Coca-Cola truck on the road in London. Two others sprayed paint on the street.

The police arrested seven protesters due to general disturbances, after which the procession continued on its way.

Environmental activist group Just Stop Oil had previously criticized the London Pride organizers and called on them to ban the advertising of “highly polluting” sponsors and condemn oil, gas and coal.

According to AFP, one of these sponsors was the US airline United Airlines

“If London Pride does not take these basic steps that are necessary to protect our community, we will have to consider possible escalations that could lead to the disruption of Pride,” the activist group warned earlier on Saturday.

In a statement, the gender and sexual minority members of the activist group said “the collaboration shames the LGBTQ+ community at a time when much of the cultural world rejects ties to these toxic industries.”

They also emphasized that gender and sexual minorities are among the first to suffer from the social consequences of the climate crisis.

“It speaks to how far we have come as a community that polluting industries and the banks that finance them see Pride as a useful tool to clean up their reputations, waving rainbow flags in one hand while accelerating social collapse with the other,” the statement said.

Pride parade led by the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan had described Just Stop Oil as an important group of influencers.

He said on Saturday morning that he supports a legal, safe and peaceful demonstration.

“I think Extinction Rebellion (Elokapina) and Just Stop oil are really important pressure groups that try to influence those who have power and influence,” he commented and added that he fully supports the protest.

“I am a person who feels passionately that we must address the climate emergency. I am passionate about encouraging people to join a movement that tackles the climate emergency. In my opinion, the demonstration should be peaceful, legal and safe”, emphasized the mayor.

Just Stop Oil has staged high-profile protests in the past, including at this week’s England-Australia cricket match.