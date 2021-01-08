London in serious Covid health emergency. London Mayor Sadiq Khan has declared an “effective emergency” in the capital as it deals with a growing number of coronavirus cases. Hospitals are overwhelmed and struggling to cope with the influx of patients. In two weeks they would not be able to receive more patients in hospitals due to lack of space.

Khan declared a “major incident”, in his dual role as mayor and chair of the London Resilience Forum, after discussions with London’s NHS, local authorities, Public Health England and emergency services in the capital.

A “major incident” involves a particularly urgent or complex situation, requiring coordination between emergency services. They have been declared in London previously for incidents such as the Grenfell Tower fire in June 2017 and the terrorist attacks on Westminster Bridge and London Bridge. Greater Manchester declared “a major incident” in August due to the spread of Covid.

In a statement, Khan urged Londoners “to stay home”, saying he had declared a “major incident” and “because the threat this virus poses to our city is at a critical point. If we don’t take immediate action now, our NHS could be overwhelmed and more people will die “.

“Our heroic NHS doctors, nurses and staff are doing an incredible job. But with cases increasing so rapidly, our hospitals are at risk of being overwhelmed. The stark reality is that we will run out of beds for patients in the next two weeks, unless the spread of the virus drastically slows down, “he explained.

London has been the hardest hit area in the UK, so far in the winter peak of Covid-19 cases. The Kentish Covid variant is now the majority in hospitals, there is also the South African variant but on a much smaller scale.

Hospital statistics show that, between December 30 and January 6, the number of patients with Covid in the capital increased by 27%, while those on respirators increased by 42%. The current number in hospital due to Covid, 7,034 people, is 35% higher than the April peak.

London ambulance service receives up 8,000 emergency calls per day, compared to 5,500 on a normally busy day.

Simon Stevens, executive director of NHS England, said London hospitals were receiving 800 Covid patients a day. The equivalent of the total capacity of St Thomas, one of the capital’s.

Khan has written to Johnson to seek additional powers, such as the closure of places of worship, and to demand that masks be worn in crowded outdoor venues, such as lines at supermarkets. Britain is under lockdown because of the new variant of Covid, probably until March. This “major incident” exacerbates the emergency.

