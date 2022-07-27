The 2021/2022 Formula E World Championship is getting more and more alive with theLondon E-Prixscheduled this weekend with the double date in the English capital, exactly as it had happened in the previous test in New York and as it will happen, in mid-August, in another capital such as Seoul, in South Korea. Four races from the checkered flag over this season, the situation in the riders and constructors world rankings is very uncertain, and leaves various possibilities of success open to various competitors in both rankings.

At present, it is in fact to command the group among the pilots Stoffel Vandoornewho will want to end the experience in Formula E of the Mercedes, also at the top in its league. However, behind the Belgian, there is the constant threat of Mortara, Evans and Vergne, respectively 11, 16 and 17 points behind. Consequently, any result could lead to a distortion or a confirmation of the positions, as well as for the German team, with an advantage of only 10 points from Venturi and DS Techeetah, both tied in second place.

The championship fight continues… ⚔️ Take a look at the battleground for the #LondonEPrix double-header 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/5hOTaRLyu0 – ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) July 25, 2022

A weekend therefore not to be missed on theExCeL London, located east of the city on the banks of the Thames. Also in this case, the ways to follow the entire program will not change, with the free practice on Friday that can be followed on the official pages of the category, both on Facebook and on YouTube. On the contrary, the qualifications will be televised live on Sky Sport Action (channel 206) and streaming on sportmediaset.it. The official website of the Cologno Monzese networks will also provide the live of the race, available on TV, and in the clear, on Channel 20along with the option of Sky Sport One. Only one recommendation regarding the calculation of the time zone, which is why the live events in Italy – proposed in the list below – may differ from the usual appointment with the other European stages.

Friday 29th July

18:10 – PL1 (live on official Facebook and YouTube pages)

Saturday 30th July

09:55 – PL2 (live on official Facebook and YouTube pages)

11:30 – Qualification-1 (live on sportmediaset.it and Sky Sport Action)

15:30 – Race-1 (live on Sky Sport Uno, Mediaset Canale 20 and sportmediaset.it)

Sunday 31st July

09:30 – PL3 (live on official Facebook and YouTube pages)

11:30 – Qualification-2 (live on sportmediaset.it and Sky Sport Action)

15:30 – Race-2 (live on Sky Sport Uno, Mediaset Canale 20 and sportmediaset.it)