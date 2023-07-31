In the last race of the season, race-2 for the New Zealander, who precedes his compatriot and the fresh world champion, taking second place in the World Championship and giving Envision Racing the constructors’ title

After the confusion of race 1, the second round of the final weekend of Formula E 2023 seemed to never start. In fact, the definitive start to the race comes with an hour and a half late from the scheduled time due to the rain that fell on the English capital. But once the conditions improve, the poleman Nick Cassidy immediately takes off on his compatriot Mitch Evansarriving at the finish line in this order and giving himself second place in the World Championship and the constructors' title for Envision Racing, thanks also to Buemi's sixth place. Podium for new champion Jake Dennis, who didn't want to take any risks. Behind it was a difficult race for the Maserati drivers, both out of the points.

An hour and a half of waiting — The race gets underway for the first time afterwards an hour and a half of waitingtwo aborted attempts and two red flags due to the rain that fell on the English capital. Nick Cassidy, author of the pole, precedes Evans and the new champion Dennis, who overtakes Nato on the second flying lap. The race proceeded in a linear fashion, despite the difficult wet conditions outside the ExCel London, with Cassidy setting a pace that only Evans can approach, while from Dennis on down the gap is almost a second per lap. The first two they are constantly exchanging fast laps, with the gap fluctuating between two and three seconds. Dennis, trailing by more than ten seconds, easily maintains third place. It is Cassidy who crosses the finish line first under the checkered flag, ahead of the two great rivals for the World Championship Evans and Dennis, who celebrates the title with a final podium and fastest lap.

Envision sample — The driver’s title had already been assigned, so the only doubt was who would finish as vice-champion. Thanks to the victory in race 2, Nick Cassidy made it to 199 points against Dennis’ 229, while Evans finished third at 197. Constructors’ title which goes instead to Envision Racing, which thanks to Cassidy and Buemi closes ahead of Jaguar. This is the standings for race 2 of the London E-Prix:

Nick Cassidy (Envision) 38 rpm Mitch Evans (Jaguar) +4,934 Jake Dennis (Andretti) +16.295 Norman Born (Nissan) +24.819 Stoffel Vandoorne (DS Penske) +26.290 Sebastien Buemi (Envision) +27.406 Sam Bird (Jaguar) +29.376 Nico Müller (Abt Cupra) +30.304 Dan Ticktum (Nio) +30.832 Pascal Wehrlein (Porsche) +35.558