The world grand final

Everything is still to be decided in the fight for the Formula E World Drivers, Teams and Constructors titleswith the most anticipated results coming this weekend in the double-header of theLondon E-Prixa decisive double appointment for the crowning of the champions of season 10. We arrive at the sixth edition of the E-Prix in the British capital with the New Zealander Nick Cassidy leading the standings, but only 12 points ahead of the pair formed by his teammate and compatriot Mitch Evans on par with Pascal Wehrlein. Also not to be underestimated is the other Porsche of Antonio Felix da Costa, with the Portuguese 33 points off the top (and 3 and 5 points ahead of Rowland and Vergne respectively) but fresh from three consecutive victories.

The Porsche-Jaguar duel

The fight for the championship reserved for teams is still open, and now sees the Jaguar TCS Racing ahead by 33 points on TAG Heuer Porschewith the derby between Jaguar and Porsche also valid for the Constructors’ title. In the latter case, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer leads the standings at +19 over its rivals, who will try to take advantage of the climate of the home E-Prix to overturn the fortunes of the duel to try to enter the Formula E roll of honor for the first time in history in both the teams and the Constructors, exactly like Porsche. A goal, that of graduating as world champions of the series for the first time, which the drivers present in the first three positions of the standings are also aiming for.

Live TV and streaming

There are therefore every reason to attend this grand finale, which will start with the first Free Practice session on Friday 19 July and will end on Sunday 21 July, not without the first challenges of the previous day. As has happened throughout the 2023/2024 season, the live Free Practice will be guaranteed by the official Formula E channels on Facebook and YouTubein addition to theapp and to the site of the same competition. Different speech for the qualifications, broadcast exclusively in streaming by sportmediaset.itwhere it will also be possible to follow the races, the latter scheduled for the late afternoon in Italy and also available in clear on Channel 20 or Eurosport 2.

London E-Prix 2024 Timetable

Friday 19th July

5.55pm – Free Practice 1 (live on Facebook, Youtube, app and official Formula E website)

Saturday 20th July

10:55am – Free Practice 2 (live on Facebook, Youtube, app and official Formula E website)

1.20pm – Qualifying 1 (live on sportmediaset.it)

6:00 PM – Race 1 (live on sportmediaset.it, Canale 20 and Eurosport 2)

Sunday 21st July

10:55am – Free Practice 3 (live on Facebook, Youtube, app and official Formula E website)

1.20pm – Qualifying 2 (live on sportmediaset.it)

6:00 PM – Race 2 (live on sportmediaset.it, Canale 20 and Eurosport 2)