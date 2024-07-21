It will be a final not to be missed today at 18:00 Italian time, when it will take place the last race of the 2023/2024 seasonThis time, the one who will shoot in front of everyone will be Nick Cassidywho after yesterday’s performance to forget will try to make up for it in the English capital, with a race that could grant him the joy of the world title. A London E-Prix 2 that will still see Evans and Wehrlein immediately behind him, with the other two contenders for the title starting respectively from third and fourth box of the grid.

Group A and B

Contrary to yesterday’s misstep, which had seen Nick Cassidy even finish in ninth position in the Group Athis time the New Zealander from Jaguar redeemed himself in the same group by establishing the fastest lap in 1:10.323, thus obtaining the pass to the quarter-finals. A goal that the current leader of the standings and winner of yesterday’s E-Prix also successfully achieved, Pascal Wehrlein, 2nd a tenth behind his rival. The final phase will also see the participation of Sam Bird and Robin Frijns. Tension for the final of the world championship that did not disappoint even the second Jaguar of Mitch Evans, 2nd classified in Group B behind Maximilian Günther. It’s a different story for Porsche, with Antonio Felix da Costa eliminated from the two DS Penske of Vergne and Vandoorne, and therefore out of the top-4.

Final stage

With the results of the groups favouring a direct challenge between the three drivers who are candidates for the world title, the decisive moment occurred above all during the semi-finals. It is precisely in this phase, in fact, that the Wehrlein and Cassidy head to headfrom which the Jaguar driver emerged victorious. A satisfaction that his teammate and compatriot, however, was unable to share, Mitch Evansdefeated in the second semi-final by Günther. In this way, the German from Maserati found himself in the final against Cassidy, who won the first pole position of the season.

E-Prix London 2 2024, starting grid