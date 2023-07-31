The 2022-2023 season is on file

This motor weekend was particularly conditioned by bad weather, both in Formula 1 at Spa-Francorchamps and in Formula E on the London street circuit. The main difference between the two categories is that, while the Circus has begun its summer break after the Belgian GP, ​​the 100% electric top flight has officially closed the 2022-2023 season with the latest official result emerging at the end of 16 9th round of the championship: while yesterday Jake Dennis had won the drivers’ world champion, tonight the team title went to Envision, also in this case for the absolute first time in its history.

The endless wait before the start

As expected in the hours following the qualifying session, one hit London heavy rain before departure. Precisely because of these borderline conditions, especially as regards visibility for the riders, the Race Direction initially decided on the start behind the Safety Car, with the first five of the 34 total laps therefore taking place with the cars behind the safety car. However, during this juncture there was no meteorological improvement, to the point of making the exposure of the Red flag. After about ten minutes of waiting, in the collective hope of restarting in more suitable track conditions, the riders returned to the cockpit at a time when the rain seemed to stop, only to suddenly increase its intensity during the sixth lap behind Safety. As a result, once again, the race was thus interrupted, but always with the aim of restarting regularly again at the end of the rainfall.

A goal achieved only at 7.30pm Italian, with one rolling start which took place after another lap behind Safety to assess the conditions of the ExCeL Exhibition Center circuit. Contrary to previous decisions, the E-Prix actually got underway in the eighth round, with Cassidy maintaining the lead ahead of evans and Nato, all while many pilots took advantage of the attack mode, exploiting almost all of the maximum eight minutes of extra power in one fell swoop. In the first stages after the green light, a good fight broke out between Born and Dennis for the third position, with the challenge that was resolved in favor of the new world champion despite a slight contact with the Frenchman from Nissan. From that moment on, no other particular episodes or overtakings occurred until the end of the race, which ended after no less than four extra laps. The world championship was thus closed with the fourth victory of Nick Cassidy, who thanks to his success, combined with the previous pole and the 6th place of his teammate Sébastien Buemi, allowed the Envision team to become world champion for the first time in its history, thus distancing Jaguar, the house which also supplies its powertrains to the new world champion.

E-Prix London 2 2023, order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM REPS/GAP 1 Nick Cassidy Envision 38 rounds 2 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS +4.934 3 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +16.295 4 Norman Born Nissan e.dams +24.819 5 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske +26.290 6 Sebastien Buemi Envision +27.406 7 Sam Bird Envision +29.376 8 Nico Müller ABT Cupra +30.304 9 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +30.832 10 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +35.558 11 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG +36.615 12 René Rast Neom McLaren +38.160 13 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 +40.295 14 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG +51.140 15 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams +51.918 16 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche +53.336 17 Robin Frijns ABT Cupra +56.608 18 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra +58.064 19 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren +59.956 20 Robert Merhi Mahindra +1:02.506 21 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti +1:02.890 22 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske +1 turn See also Opel, the electrification of the range does not stop | FormulaPassion.it

See you in 2024

Thus ends the ninth season in the history of Formula E, as well as the first with the Gen3 single-seaters. Consequently, the next thought will be for the 2024with the provisional calendar announced last month including the first round of the championship on January 13 in Mexico City. In preparation for this event, teams and drivers will take part in testing pre-season of Valenciascheduled from 23 to 27 October this year.