Here we are at the last weekend of the 2023/2024 season, which in the course of a single weekend in the heart of the English capital will see two E-Prix scheduled that will be decisive for the assignment of all the world titles. An event that had its first session of great interest with the qualifications of the E-Prix 1 in London, with an outcome that could have significant effects on the evolution of the world rankings. More than for the pole position for Mitch Evans and 3rd place for Pascal Wehrleinobviously authors of excellent performances and both fighting for the championship, the real twist occurred with the disastrous 18th place for world championship leader Nick Cassidywhich in this way seriously risks losing the top of the rankings in favor of its direct pursuers.

Group A and B: the big twist

Qualifying which, as per schedule, opened with the first 11 drivers included in the Group Ain which they were engaged Pascal Wehrlein and the leader of the world championship Nick Cassidy. If the German Porsche driver has achieved the best time in 1:10.927, thus comfortably passing to the quarter-finals, the access to the decisive phase for the assignment was sensationally not achieved by the New Zealander of Jaguar. The latter in fact crossed the finish line only at 9th placeseriously endangering the defense of his leadership from his teammate and compatriot Mitch Cassidyas well as Wehrlein himself, both 12 points behind the top. A golden opportunity therefore for Evans, who was able to exploit it perfectly in Group B by establishing the best time in a top-4 that also included another title contender like Jean-Eric Vergne. In this way Jaguar found its consolation, unlike Porsche with Anthony Felix of the Coastalso fighting for the championship but deleted for just 35 thousandths of a second.

Final stage

Attention was particularly focused on Wehrlein and Evans, with the latter reaching the final after eliminating Vergne in the quarterfinals and Nato in the semi-finals. Wehrlein’s mission towards pole in the direct challenge against Buemi ended in this last round, after overtaking Frijns in the quarterfinals by just 39 thousandths of a second. The fight for the first position on the grid saw Evans and Buemi in a head-to-head from which the Jaguar driver emerged victorious, who will also aim for success in today’s Race-1 scheduled for 18:00.

E-Prix London 1 2024, starting grid