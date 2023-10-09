Vandals have smashed the front door of a kosher restaurant in the Golders Green district, north-west London, which is home to a large and important Jewish communityin what appears to be an anti-Semitic attack against the backdrop of Israel’s conflict with Hamas.

Photos uploaded to social media this morning show a gas cylinder thrown through the glass door of the Pita restaurant on Golders Green Road. On a railway bridge on the other side of the same road the words “Free Palestine” dominate, while on another section of the bridge the words “Palestine will be free” are written.