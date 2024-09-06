Khan said he was shocked by the fear Jewish citizens have of changing trains. The Jewish community in London has been campaigning for a direct transport link between Golders Green and Stamford Hill for 16 years. Jews are “frightened by the massive increase in anti-Semitism since October 7 last year,” the mayor said on BBC radio, referring to the Hamas attack on Israel that day and the Gaza war it triggered.

The new bus route was welcomed by Jewish groups. “At a time when our community is facing unprecedented anti-Semitism, any measure that increases Jewish people’s confidence in using public transport is hugely appreciated,” the London Jewish Forum said.

In the UK, the number of anti-Semitic incidents reached a record level in the first half of this year. The Community Security Trust (CST), which is responsible for monitoring anti-Semitic incidents, counted almost 2,000 such incidents between January and June – the highest six-month figure since counting began 40 years ago.

#London #Direct #bus #Jewish #quarters #security #reasons