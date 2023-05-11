Home page politics

From: Stephen Krieger

Split

During the Ukraine war, the situation in Bakhmut deteriorated more and more. Russia wants to “react appropriately” to a possible delivery of British missiles. The news ticker.

president Zelenskyj : Counter-offensive in the Ukraine war still needs time

: Counter-offensive in the Ukraine war still needs time Offensive at Bachmut : Wagner boss Prigozhin fears encirclement

: Wagner boss Prigozhin fears encirclement boss the Wagner mercenaries : Yevgeny Prigozhin raises allegations against the Kremlin.

the : Yevgeny Prigozhin raises allegations against the Kremlin. Ukraine war in the News ticker: All the news from Ukraine.

Update from May 11, 1:57 p.m.: According to the Presidential Office in Moscow, the Russian military will “react appropriately” to a possible delivery of British cruise missiles to Ukraine. This explains spokesman Dmitri Peskow according to the World to a related question to a CNNReport that Britain has supplied several long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine. The UK Ministry of Defense has declined to comment on the report.

London delivers new missiles to Kiev – annexed Crimea within reach

Update from May 11, 12:30 p.m.: Britain has delivered longer-range missiles to Ukraine as announced, according to a CNN report. The missiles of the “Storm Shadow” type could reach targets in the Crimea annexed by Russia, the US broadcaster reported on Thursday (May 11). The British Ministry of Defense did not want to comment on request and referred to a planned statement in Parliament later in the day. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the delivery during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in February.

The air-launched missiles, jointly developed by Britain and France, have a range of more than 250 kilometers, according to CNN. A senior US military also called the weapon a “game changer” in view of the planned major Ukrainian offensive. A Western government official told the broadcaster that Ukraine had assured Britain that StormShadow to be used only within their own internationally recognized territory and not against targets in Russia.

Volodymyr Zelenskyj on the counter-offensive: “We need a little more time”

Update from May 11, 11:15 a.m.: In an interview with several media outlets, including the BBCUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country needed more time to prepare for the much-anticipated counter-offensive in the spring.

“We can move forward and be successful. But we would lose a lot of people. I think that’s unacceptable. So we have to wait and see. We need a little more time,” says Zelenskyj. He further stressed that the army has combat brigades that are ready, but it still lacks the promised armored vehicles, which are slow to arrive.

Ukraine War: Drone hits Russian tank farm

Update from May 11, 10:15 a.m.: According to official information, a fuel depot and an administration building were attacked with drones in the Russian border region not far from Ukraine. The drone dropped an explosive device over the camp, partially damaging an oil tank, Bryansk region governor Alexander Bogomas wrote on Telegram on Thursday (May 11). He did not provide any further information about the building.

In social networks it was said that it should have been a military site. In both cases, nobody was injured. Bogomas blamed Ukraine for the attacks, but there was initially no reaction from there.

Russia, which attacked Ukraine more than 14 months ago and has been waging a war of aggression ever since, has reported increasing numbers of drone incidents in its own border region in recent weeks. Many observers assume that these could be preparations for the Ukrainian counter-offensive by deliberately weakening Russian military infrastructure. In addition to oil refineries and military installations, the targets of the drone attacks have also recently included Russian freight trains.

Ukraine war: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaks of “difficult military operation”

Update from May 11, 8:55 a.m.: The Russian military operation against Ukraine is “very difficult” but will continue, the news agency quoted as saying mug Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a Bosnian TV channel on Wednesday (May 10).

Russia has managed to severely damage the Ukrainian military apparatus and this work is continuing, he added in a lengthy interview, in which he repeated many of the arguments put forward by Moscow on the conflict. “The special military operation continues. This is a very difficult operation and, of course, certain goals have been achieved in a year,” Peskov said.

Ukraine War: Russian troops pushed back at Bakhmut

First report: Kiev – According to its own statements, the Ukrainian army pushed back the Russian troops in places near Bakhmut. “We are conducting effective counterattacks there,” Ukrainian army commander Olexander Syrskyj said on Telegram on Wednesday evening. On some front sections of the city in eastern Ukraine, which has been heavily fought over for months, Russian troops have retreated by up to two kilometers.

According to Syrskyj’s account, the Wagner combat units deployed at Bachmut were replaced in some sections by regular Russian army units. These less well-trained units have now been defeated, said Syrskyj. However, the battle for Bakhmut continues.

The information provided by the Ukrainian military about their successes could not initially be independently verified.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon at Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk region. © LIBKOS/dpa

War in Ukraine: Mercenary chief Prigozhin fears encirclement near Bakhmut

The head of the Wagner mercenary unit fears that his unit will be encircled in the battle for Bachmut. “In view of the lack of ammunition, the “meat grinder” now threatens to rotate in the opposite direction,” Prigozhin wrote on Telegram on Wednesday evening. Due to high losses, Wagner had to leave flank protection to regular units of the Russian army, which, according to reports from the Ukrainian military, were clearly pushed back. “There is now a serious danger of Wagner being encircled by the collapse of the flanks,” wrote Prigozhin. “And the flanks are already cracked and crumbling.”

Ukraine has been resisting a Russian invasion for over 14 months. The city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, which is held by Ukrainian troops, has been a focus of hostilities for months. A major counter-offensive by the Ukrainian army has been expected for weeks.

Ukraine War: Russians loot industrial zones near Zaporizhia

Parallel to the evacuation of the civilian population in the Zaporizhia region in southern Ukraine, which they control, the Russian occupiers have also started looting and dismantling in the industrial zones there, according to information from Kiev. In Enerhodar, all the city’s medical facilities were completely looted, the Ukrainian general staff said in its situation report. All of the medical equipment was taken to Simferopol on the Crimean Peninsula, which was also occupied and annexed by Russia in 2014. Again, this information could not be independently verified.

Some time ago, in anticipation of a Ukrainian offensive to recapture occupied territories, the Russian occupation authorities began evacuating civilians south of the area surrounding the occupation forces-controlled Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

War in Ukraine: Czech Republic delivers two anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine

The Czech Republic surrendered two Soviet 2K12 Kub anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine. The delivery includes a “relatively large number of missiles,” said Czech President Petr Pavel. Ukraine can use this technology immediately because its soldiers are familiar with it. The system can, for example, protect armored units against attacks from the air. As a further possibility, the ex-general brought up considerations to provide Kiev with light Aero L-159 fighter jets.

Zelenskyy: Russian tyranny will not prevail anywhere

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised his compatriots that he would drive the Russian occupiers completely out of the country with foreign support. “We will not surrender a single piece of our country to the enemy – tyranny will not reign anywhere,” said Zelenskyy in his nightly video address on Wednesday. “Let’s not forget that every day the occupier is on our land is a temptation for him to believe that he will succeed,” said Zelenskyy. “He won’t succeed! We must bring back freedom, security and Europe to the whole Ukrainian land.”

The reconstruction of the war-torn country is already being prepared with foreign aid, said Zelenskyj – from business and industry to armaments, energy, infrastructure and education to social and health care. “Now, in May, we will finalize the specific points of these state programs, and in June we will work on our plans with our (foreign) partners,” said Zelenskyy. “Here, in Ukraine, the world will see what Europe is capable of.” (with agency material)