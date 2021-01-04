A London court denied the American authorities extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, reports RIA News.

The judge argued this by fears for his mental health.

Last year, the United States charged him with espionage and violation of the disclosure law, and if extradited to the States, Assange could face up to 175 years in prison.

Extradition hearings began on 7 September. Assange’s defense interviewed numerous witnesses. In particular, the psychiatrist speaking in court told about the condition of the suspect.

In turn, Assange’s lawyers indicate that the consideration of the case of the founder of WikiLeaks will stretch for many years and may even be considered in the British Supreme Court or the European Court of Human Rights.

According to information TASSAssange will remain in jail for the time it takes to file an appeal with the US Attorney’s Office.

Earlier, the psychiatrist concluded that Assange suffers from depression, anxiety syndrome and Asperger’s syndrome, in addition, his condition can provoke suicide.